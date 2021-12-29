U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy | Baroda beat J&K by 7 wickets

Srinagar, Dec 29: J&K ended its campaign in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy tournament without a win as they suffered a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Baroda in its last match of the group at Dr. P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizag on Wednesday.
In the match, Baroda beat J&K by seven-wicket. It was the fourth defeat for the J&K in the group out of five matches played.
J&K finished the campaign at bottom of the points table with a mere one point that they had bagged owing to a draw against Pondicherry.
Earlier J&K batting first was bundled out for 131 runs total in the first inning. Jugjap Singh was the top scorer with 30 runs while Raj Limbani took a five-wicket haul for Baroda. Karan Umatt took four wickets.
In reply, Baroda scored 205 runs in their first innings. Dhruv Singh Parmar took four wickets for J&K while Basit Bashir bagged three wickets. Skipper Harsh Desai was the top scorer for Baroda with 52 runs. J&K conceded the first inning lead of 74 runs.
In its second inning, J&K scored 223 runs for the loss of nine wickets. They set a target of 150 runs to win for Baroda. Akshit Gandral scored 80 run knock for J&K while Jasbir Singh scored 32.
For Baroda, Karan Umatt took a five-wicket haul and Raj Limbani scalped three wickets.
In reply, Baroda achieved the target for the loss of only three wickets. Harsh Desai scored unbeaten 82 runs.