U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy | Day 1: J&K all out for 180 in first inning

Srinagar, Nov 26: J&K Under-19 team was bundled out for 180 run total in the first innings on the first day of the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy tournament against Uttarakhand at Hostel Ground, Jammu on Saturday.
Batting first, J&K bundled out 180 run total in the first innings. Rydham with 55 was the highest score for them while Mousub Mohd Bhat scored 45. For Uttarakhand, Ashar Khan took a five-wicket haul.
In reply at the end of the first-day play, Uttarakhand were 94 for the loss of two wickets in their first innings. Ashar Khan was batting on 13 while Aarav Mahajan was on 11 when the day's play ended. Abhyuday scored 45 and Abhisekh 26 before getting out. For J&K, Ritwik and Ranjot Singh took one wicket each. Uttarakhand trail J&K 86 runs in the first innings with eight wickets in hand.