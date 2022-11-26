U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy | Day 1: J&K all out for 180 in first inning

In reply at the end of the first-day play, Uttarakhand were 94 for the loss of two wickets in their first innings. Ashar Khan was batting on 13 while Aarav Mahajan was on 11 when the day's play ended. Abhyuday scored 45 and Abhisekh 26 before getting out. For J&K, Ritwik and Ranjot Singh took one wicket each. Uttarakhand trail J&K 86 runs in the first innings with eight wickets in hand.