U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy | Day 1: J&K bundled out for 86 runs by Karnataka

Srinagar, Dec 3: J&K got off to a horrible start against Karnataka in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match on Saturday at SDNRW Ground, Mysore, when they were bowled.
Karnataka scored 145 runs in their first innings at the end of the first day of play for the loss of two wickets. With eight wickets in hand, they already hold a 59-run lead after the first inning.
Prior to then, J&K batted first and were bundled out for a first-inning run total of 86. Ranjot Singh led J&K in scoring 20 runs. For Karnataka, Mohsin Khan claimed four wickets, while Hardik and Aditya each claimed two.
When the day’s play was suspended, Karnataka had scored 145 runs in response to the loss of two wickets. While Prakar was on 37 for Karnataka, Swaroop S was batting at 61. For J&K, Urooj Parvaiz and Mousub Mohd each grabbed one wicket.