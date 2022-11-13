U-19 COOCH BEHAR TROPHY | Day 2: J&K bundled out for 134, Mumbai lead by 293 runs

Srinagar: Visitors Mumbai dominated the second day's play against hosts J&K in the ongoing Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at Hostel Ground, Jammu on Sunday.

After posting a total of 427 runs in the first innings, Mumbai bundled out J&K for 134 runs total to gain the first innings lead of 293 runs.

The earlier day's play started with Mumbai resuming their innings from an overnight total of 318/6. They went on to post a total of 427 runs on board.