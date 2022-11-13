U-19 COOCH BEHAR TROPHY | Day 2: J&K bundled out for 134, Mumbai lead by 293 runs

Srinagar: Visitors Mumbai dominated the second day's play against hosts J&K in the ongoing Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at Hostel Ground, Jammu on Sunday.
After posting a total of 427 runs in the first innings, Mumbai bundled out J&K for 134 runs total to gain the first innings lead of 293 runs.
The earlier day's play started with Mumbai resuming their innings from an overnight total of 318/6. They went on to post a total of 427 runs on board.
The overnight unbeaten batter Arjun Dani went on to score a brilliant century of 102 runs. Among others, Nutan scored 72 run knock while Manan Bhatt 52 and Umar Khan 48. For J&K, Ranjot Singh took a seven-wicket haul while Ritvik Jaeitly took two.
In reply, J&K bundled out 134 run total in their first innings, conceding a lead of 293 runs. Arya Thakur with 55 was the highest scorer for J&K while Rydham scored 22. The next best score in J&K innings were extras of 20. For Mumbai, Umar Khan and Musheer Khan took four wickets each.