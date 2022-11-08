U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy | HP walk away with first innings lead points against J&K

Srinagar: Himachal Pradesh walked away with crucial first innings lead points in the rain-marred U-19 Boys Cooch Behar Trophy tournament match against hosts J&K at SK Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 200/8, J&K was bundled out for 218 runs to concede a first-innings lead of 33 runs. Rydham Sharma was the first man to be dismissed today at his overnight score of 85 runs. Toheed contributed 15 runs to the total, while Ritvik Jaitley remained unbeaten on nine runs.

For Himachal Pradesh, Chirag M Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets haul while Praval N Singh, Rishit N Thakur, Daksh N Narayan and Vinay Kumar claimed one wicket each.