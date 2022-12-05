U-19 COOCH BEHAR TROPHY | Karnataka beat J&K by an innings and 145 runs

Srinagar: Hosts In the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match, Karnataka outperformed J&K by winning by an innings and 145 runs at SDNRW Ground in Mysore.

In the game, J&K’s batting performance in both innings cost them, giving Karnataka a commanding victory.

J&K bundled out for 86 runs in the first inning. The highest scorer for J&K was Ranjot Singh (20), while Mohsin Khan claimed four wickets for Karnataka.