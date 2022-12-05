U-19 COOCH BEHAR TROPHY | Karnataka beat J&K by an innings and 145 runs

Srinagar: Hosts In the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match, Karnataka outperformed J&K by winning by an innings and 145 runs at SDNRW Ground in Mysore.
In the game, J&K’s batting performance in both innings cost them, giving Karnataka a commanding victory.
J&K bundled out for 86 runs in the first inning. The highest scorer for J&K was Ranjot Singh (20), while Mohsin Khan claimed four wickets for Karnataka.
Karnataka responded by scoring 380 runs in their first inning. They took a 294-run advantage after the first inning. Their top scorers were Prakar Chaturvarti (149 runs) and Swaroop S (71 runs). For J&K, Urooj Pervaiz grabbed three wickets, while Mousub Mohd Bhat claimed six.
J&K was bowled out for a total score of 149 runs in the second innings. For J&K, Ranjot Singh scored the most runs with 43, and Dhanush Gowda claimed three wickets.
With this loss, J&K’s season came to a close in the group of six teams, placing fifth. J&K only managed to win one of the five games they played, lost two, and gave up first-inning leads in two draws.