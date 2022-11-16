U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy | Mumbai outperforms J&K to earn 3 points

Srinagar, Nov 16: Visitors Mumbai outclassed hosts J&K in both innings of the rain-marred Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy tournament to walk away with first innings lead points at Hostel Ground Jammu.
The match ended in a draw with J&K surviving an outright defeat, thanks to rain that washed away more than a day in the game.
At the end of the last day’s play, J&K were 181 runs for the loss of six wickets in their second innings. J&K were still trailing Mumbai’s first innings total of 427 by 112 runs. Forced to follow on after getting all out for 134 run total in the first innings, J&K’s batting failed again in the second innings. When the match ended J&K were 181/6. Rydham was batting on 44 with Ranjot Singh who was yet to open his account. Achintya Raj scored 43 while Arya Thakur 42. For Mumbai, Musheer Khan and Umar Khan took two wickets each.
Earlier Mumbai in its first innings had scored 427 runs. In reply, J&K had bundled out for 134 run total in its first innings. By virtue of the first innings, lead Mumbai earned three points from the match while J&K got only one.