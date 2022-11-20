U-19 COOCH BEHAR TROPHY | Ranjot, Rydham shine as J&K beat Meghalaya

Srinagar: J&K inflicted an innings defeat on Meghalaya in just two days of the 4-day Cooch Behar Trophy tournament match at Mangaldai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

J&K scored a decent total of 290 runs in 76.1 overs in their first innings. Rydham Sharma top scored with 84 runs off 104 balls while Arnav Gupta contributed 60 runs off 122 balls. Skipper Arya Thakur scored brisk 38 runs off 37 balls.

For Meghalaya, Navin Kr Ray took four wickets, while BR Marak bagged three wickets.