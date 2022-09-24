U-19 VINOO MANKAD TROPHY | 15-member J&K cricket team announced

Srinagar, Sep 24: The 15-member J&K team for the next U-19 Vinoo Mankad trophy event was announced by the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Saturday.

The BCCI’s Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Cricket Tournament kicks off on October 7.

Following the selection camp held in Srinagar, the 15-member main team and six standby players were chosen. In the opening game, Bengal will play J&K.

Squad:

Akshit Gandral, Arya Vansh Thakur, Gursimran Singh, Zaid Faisal, Hatim Riyaz, Ishan Bali, Mod. Mosiab, Momin. Muzzaffar, Oman Fayaz, Aman Singh, Arooz Parvez, Towheed Ahmed, Ranjot Singh, Uday Pratap Singh And Rhydam Sharma

Standby:

Arnab Gupta, Achintya Raj Khajuria, Faizaan Maabool, Zaid Wani, Asrar Malik and Vansh Kadyal.