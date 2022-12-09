U-19 Women’s One-Day Trophy | J&K suffer 2nd consecutive defeat

Srinagar, Dec 9: J&K Under-19 women’s cricket team was defeated by Kerala on Thursday at D Y Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune, in the ongoing Under-19 Women’s One Day Trophy.
Kerala defeated J&K by an eight-wicket margin in the match.
J&K batted first and were bowled out for 88 runs in 41.3 overs. J&K’s top scorers were Sheena Saraf (15 runs) and Aanvi Singh (14 runs). Kerala’s Anaswara Santhosh grabbed four wickets.
Kerala accomplished the target in 21.1 overs with only two wickets lost.
Diya Gireesh with 47 and Ananya K with 22 not out were the highest scorers for them. Rudrakshi Chib and Ananya Sharma took one wicket each for J&K.
It is the second consecutive defeat for J&K in the tournament. They had suffered 10 wicket defeat in the first match against Tamil Nadu.