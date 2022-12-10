Srinagar, Dec 10: Bihar defeated J&K at the Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground in Pune on Saturday, handing J&K its third straight loss in the ongoing Under-19 Women’s One Day Trophy competition.
In the match, Bihar defeated J&K by six wickets.
Batting first J&K scored 212 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Sheena Saraf with 68, Bhawandeep Kaur with 38, Shambhavi Rajput with 33 were the highest scorers for J&K. For Bihar, Aarya took two wickets.
In reply, Bihar achieved its target in 35.5 overs for the loss of four wickets. Yashita Singh with 61, Aarya with an unbeaten 47 and Shruti with 44 were the highest scorers for them. Ananya Sharma took two wickets for J&K while Sadiya and Rudrakshi took one each.
After suffering a third consecutive defeat, J&K stand at bottom of the points table.