U-19 Women’s One-Day Trophy | J&K thrashes Arunachal Pradesh by 107 runs

J&K had scored 165 runs for the loss of three wickets in allotted 50 overs. In reply Arunachal Pradesh got all out for 58 runs in total. Batting first J&K scored 165 for three wickets in 50 overs. Bawandeep Kaur with 35, Rudrakshi Chib with 26 not out, Ananya Sharma with 24 and Sadiya Wani with 17 not out were the highest scorers for them. G Yapa took two wickets for Arunachal.