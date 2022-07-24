U-20 SAFF Championship | 2 Kashmir footballers selected to represent team India

Srinagar, July 24: Two young football players from Kashmir have been selected for the Indian team to compete in the forthcoming SAFF U-20 Championship in Bhubaneshwar.
Two football players from Kashmir were chosen for the 23-person team that was revealed on Saturday. India will play its opening game against Bangladesh on July 27 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Due to their dependable performances, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari and Sajad Hussain Parray, who were both members of the India Arrows squad, a development team of the All India Football Federation, have earned spots in the India Under-20 team.
Sajad, a defender, is from Gund Hassi Bhat, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city, while Zahid, the goalie, is from the Natipora area of Srinagar.