U-25 A STATE TROPHY | J&K suffer 5 wicket defeat

Srinagar: J&K lost to Mumbai by five wickets on Thursday in the final group game of the U-25 State A Trophy at Railway Cricket Ground Rajkot, despite already having a spot in the knockout round secured.

J&K placed second in the group and will play Delhi in the pre-quarterfinal on December 4.

Earlier, batting first, J&K rode on a brilliant batting display by skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Musaif Ajaz to set a big total of 317 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Musaif scored 88 runs off 105 balls while Kanhaiya also contributed 88 off just 61 balls. Kawal Preet Singh also made 56 runs off 73 balls including 5 boundaries, while Shivansh Sharma and Vivrant Sharma contributed 24 and 22 runs to the total respectively.