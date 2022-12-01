U-25 A STATE TROPHY | J&K suffer 5 wicket defeat

Srinagar: J&K lost to Mumbai by five wickets on Thursday in the final group game of the U-25 State A Trophy at Railway Cricket Ground Rajkot, despite already having a spot in the knockout round secured.
J&K placed second in the group and will play Delhi in the pre-quarterfinal on December 4.
Earlier, batting first, J&K rode on a brilliant batting display by skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Musaif Ajaz to set a big total of 317 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Musaif scored 88 runs off 105 balls while Kanhaiya also contributed 88 off just 61 balls. Kawal Preet Singh also made 56 runs off 73 balls including 5 boundaries, while Shivansh Sharma and Vivrant Sharma contributed 24 and 22 runs to the total respectively.
For Mumbai, Khazir Dafedar took three wickets, while Saksham claimed one.
In reply, Mumbai chased the target easily in 39.1 overs by losing five wickets. Musheer Khan scored 172 off 113 balls while Divyaansh contributed 59 runs off 42 balls. Suryansh Shedge also contributed 33 runs to the total.
For J &K, spinners Vivrant Sharma and Taizeem Younis Tak bagged two wickets each, while medium pacer Manit claimed one wicket.