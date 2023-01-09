U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | All-round Nasir Lone guide J&K to 1st innings lead

After conceding the first-inning lead of 31 runs, Madhya Pradesh were 68/2 in their second inning at the end of the second day's play. First-inning centurion Rishabh Chouhan was unbeaten on 22 runs and Sumit Kushwah was at the crease on 9 runs.

For J&K, Nasir Lone who took a 6-wicket haul in the first innings claimed one wicket and Mujtaba Yousuf also bagged one wicket.