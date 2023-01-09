U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | All-round Nasir Lone guide J&K to 1st innings lead

Srinagar, Jan 9: Continuing his all-round brilliance, Nasir Lone after having taken a 6-wicket haul with the ball, showed brilliance with the willow to guide J&K to a vital first-innings lead against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at MPCA Ground-1, Nimkheda, Jabalpur on Monday.
After conceding the first-inning lead of 31 runs, Madhya Pradesh were 68/2 in their second inning at the end of the second day's play. First-inning centurion Rishabh Chouhan was unbeaten on 22 runs and Sumit Kushwah was at the crease on 9 runs.
For J&K, Nasir Lone who took a 6-wicket haul in the first innings claimed one wicket and Mujtaba Yousuf also bagged one wicket.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 31/0, J&K lost three quick wickets in the form of Arya Thakur (18), Kawal Preet Singh (4) and skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (5) before Shubham Pundir and Lone Nasir Muzaffar consolidated the innings and made a valuable partnership of 112 runs to help J&K gain vital first innings lead. J&K got all out for 256.
Pundir scored 68 runs off 112 balls while Nasir contributed 59 runs off 94 balls. Ranjit Singh scored unbeaten 36 runs off 52 balls while Jiyaad contributed 29 runs off 59 balls.
For Madhya Pradesh, Ritesh Shakya and Ishan Afridi took three wickets each, while Kamal Tripathi bagged two wickets and Ritwik Diwan claimed one wicket.
Earlier MP in its first inning had got all out for 225 run total. Rishab scored 102 runs off 152 balls. Sumit Khuswah contributed 37 runs off 136 balls.
For J&K, Nasir Lone was the wrecker-in-chief, taking six by conceding 66 runs in 22.1 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf and Kawal Preet Singh bagged two wickets each.
Now, with two days of play left in the match and Madhya Pradesh having 8 wickets in their kitty, the match is hanging in the balance. A target of something over 150 runs will be a tough ask as J&K will be batting in the fourth innings of the match and will have to deal with wear and tear of the surface.