U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 2: J&K declare on 449/6; Rajasthan 1/1

At the end of the third day’s play, Rajasthan was on 1/1 in response to J&K’s first-inning total of 449.

Earlier resuming their inning from an overnight total of 267 for the loss of three wickets, J&K went on to post 449/6 as they declared. Overnight unbeaten batter Kawal Preet Singh went on to score 185 runs from 305 balls. Kanhaiya Wadhwan scored 118 runs from 162 balls. Rydham scored an unbeaten 50. For Rajasthan, Rohit Khichar took three wickets while Mohit took two.