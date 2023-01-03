U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 2: J&K declare on 449/6; Rajasthan 1/1

Srinagar, Jan 3: A marathon hundred of 185 runs by Kawal Preet Singh and 118 runs knock by skipper Kanhaiya Wadhwan powered J&K’s total as they declared their first inning on 449/6 on the third day of the Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament match against Rajasthan at Hostel Ground Jammu on Tuesday.
At the end of the third day’s play, Rajasthan was on 1/1 in response to J&K’s first-inning total of 449.
Earlier resuming their inning from an overnight total of 267 for the loss of three wickets, J&K went on to post 449/6 as they declared. Overnight unbeaten batter Kawal Preet Singh went on to score 185 runs from 305 balls. Kanhaiya Wadhwan scored 118 runs from 162 balls. Rydham scored an unbeaten 50. For Rajasthan, Rohit Khichar took three wickets while Mohit took two.
In reply, Rajasthan were 1/1 at the end of the third day’s play. They lost opener Punit Mishra on the score of one run. Vishal Kumar took a wicket for J&K.
Earlier the opening days play was completely washed out.