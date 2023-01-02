U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 2: Kawal, Kanhaiya innings propel J&K to 267/3

The opening day of the match was washed completely due to bad weather on Sunday. On Monday, full days of play were possible and hosts batted throughout the day. At the end of the day play, J&K were 267 for the loss of three wickets. Kawal Preet Singh was batting on a brilliant unbeaten ton of 101 runs along with skipper Kanhaiya Wadhwan on 88. Shubham Pundir scored 34 while Arya Thakur scored 16 and Jiyaad Magrey five. For Rajasthan, Mohit, Sangram and Rohit took one wicket each.