U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 2:Pundir slams ton, Vishal takes 6-wicket haul for J&K

Srinagar, Feb 6: Former J&K Ranji trophy skipper Shubam Singh Pundir scored a century, while promising left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar completed a six-wicket haul as Jammu and Kashmir are all set to gain the crucial first-innings lead in the ongoing U-25 Men's CK Nayudu Trophy at Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu on Monday.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 226/8, Bengal managed to score 253 runs in their first innings. Keswani top scored with sedate 98 runs off 230 balls, while Maity contributed unbeaten 57 runs off 99 balls. Prayas Ray Barman also contributed 26 runs to the total.
For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the wreaker-in-chief, who took six wickets while Nasir Lone bagged 2 wickets. TaizeemYounisTak and Waseem Bashir claimed one wicket each.
Vishal has taken his tally to 34 wickets so far in this tournament.
In reply, J&K rode on a superb century by Shubham Singh Pundir to score 244/5 in 79 overs and are set to gain the big first-innings lead. Shubham scored unbeaten 118 runs off 210 balls, while Yasser Hassan (28*), skipper KanhaiyaWadhawan (27), Arya Thakur (26) and KawalPreet Singh (21) were the other contributors.
For Bengal, Prayas Ray Barman and KaushikMaity bagged 2 wickets each, while Sandipan Das claimed one wicket.
With five wickets in hand and ShubhamPundir at the crease on 118 and Yasser Hassan on 28, J&K is all set to gain a huge first-innings lead.