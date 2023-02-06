U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 2:Pundir slams ton, Vishal takes 6-wicket haul for J&K

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 226/8, Bengal managed to score 253 runs in their first innings. Keswani top scored with sedate 98 runs off 230 balls, while Maity contributed unbeaten 57 runs off 99 balls. Prayas Ray Barman also contributed 26 runs to the total.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the wreaker-in-chief, who took six wickets while Nasir Lone bagged 2 wickets. TaizeemYounisTak and Waseem Bashir claimed one wicket each.