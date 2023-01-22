U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | J&K dominates Day 1 against Sikkim

Srinagar: Left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar wreaked havoc in the Sikkim batting lineup to bag eight wickets, while opening batter Arya Thakur slammed a century, as J&K dominated the first day of play in the Under-25 Col C.K Nayudu Trophy tournament match against Sikkim at GGM Science College Ground Jammu on Sunday.

J&K bundled out Sikkim for 57/10 in the first inning after having declared their first inning on 384/6 to enforce the follow-on.

Earlier, put into bat, after a delayed start by around an hour, J&K openers- Arya Thakur and Abid Hussain began in style and amassed a partnership of 206 runs in 36.2 overs before Abid was dismissed at his individual score of 65 runs off 118 balls, while Arya was the next man to go, but not before scoring quick-fire 147 runs off 106 balls. Skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored a power-packed 89 runs off 65 balls and Kawal Preet Singh contributed 47 runs off 44 balls. After Shubham Singh Pundir’s 7-ball 20, J&K declared their innings at 384 runs for the loss of six wickets.

For Sikkim, Akash Luitel took three wickets while Rahul Kumar bagged two and Abhishek claimed one.