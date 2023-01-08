U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Nasir Lone takes 6-wkt haul as J&K restrict MP to 225

Srinagar. Jan 8: Talented all-rounder Nasir Lone produced a sensational spell of pace bowling as J&K bundled out hosts Madhya Pradesh for 225 total in the first inning of the U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy match at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Ground-1 Nimkheda, Jabalpur on Sunday.
Despite a superb century by Rishabh Chouhan for the hosts Madhya Pradesh, the whole team was able to score only 225 runs in the first inning.
In reply to Madhya Pradesh's first-inning total of 225, J&K were 31/0 at the end of first day's play in their first innings.
Earlier, put into bat, Madhya Pradesh batters except Rishab Chouhan struggled against a brilliant bowling display by Nasir and lost wickets at regular intervals to bundle out for 225 runs in the first innings.
Rishab stood tall and slammed a splendid century to guide his team to a somewhat respectable total. Rishab scored 102 runs off 152 balls. Opening batter Sumit Khuswah contributed 37 runs off 136 balls. Ishan Afridi, Sagar Solanki and Ritwik Diwan contributed 23, 20 and 19 runs to the total respectively.
For J&K, Nasir Lone was the wrecker-in-chief, taking six by conceding 66 runs in 22.1 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf and Kawal Preet Singh bagged two wickets each.
In reply, J&K were 31/0 in 7 overs at stumps on day 1 today. Arya Thakur (18) and Jiyaad Nazir Magrey (12) were at the crease.