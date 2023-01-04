U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Rajasthan vs J&K match ends in draw

At the end of the fourth and last days’ play, Rajasthan were 255 for the loss of six wickets in their first innings. The match ended in a draw with both teams earning equal points.

Earlier, the day’s play started with Rajasthan resuming from an overnight total of 1/1 in response to J&K’s first innings total of 449. All hopes of J&K to earn first-inning lead points were dashed as Anshul stood like a rock for Rajsthan. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Anshul ensured to keep the scoreboard ticking. He took the attack to J&K bowlers smashing an unbeaten 173 from 168 balls only. He hit 31 boundaries. The next best score in the Rajasthan innings was 35 by RK Bhat. For J&K, Vishal Kumar took four wickets while as Nasir Lone took two.