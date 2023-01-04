U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy | Rajasthan vs J&K match ends in draw

Srinagar, Jan 4: The unbeaten knock of 173 runs by AnshulGarhwal helped Rajasthan to earn a hard-fought draw against hosts J&K in the match of the Under-25 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy tournament match at Hostel Ground Jammu, on Wednesday.
At the end of the fourth and last days’ play, Rajasthan were 255 for the loss of six wickets in their first innings. The match ended in a draw with both teams earning equal points.
Earlier, the day’s play started with Rajasthan resuming from an overnight total of 1/1 in response to J&K’s first innings total of 449. All hopes of J&K to earn first-inning lead points were dashed as Anshul stood like a rock for Rajsthan. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Anshul ensured to keep the scoreboard ticking. He took the attack to J&K bowlers smashing an unbeaten 173 from 168 balls only. He hit 31 boundaries. The next best score in the Rajasthan innings was 35 by RK Bhat. For J&K, Vishal Kumar took four wickets while as Nasir Lone took two.
Earlier J&K posted 449/6 in their first innings. KawalPreet Singh scored 185 runs from 305 balls. KanhaiyaWadhwan scored 118 runs from 162 balls. Rydham scored an unbeaten 50. For Rajasthan, RohitKhichar took three wickets while Mohit took two.
The opening day of the match was completely washed out due to rain.
Brief Score
1st Innings
J&K: 449/6d ( Kawal 185, Wadhwan 118, Rohit 3-wkts)
Rajasthan: 255/6 ( Anshul 173*, Bhat 35, Vishal 4-wkts)
Result: Draw