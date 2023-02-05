Srinagar, Feb 5: Continuing his brilliance with the ball this season, left-arm orthodox Vishal Kumar on Sunday took four wickets against Bengal to help Jammu and Kashmir restrict Bengal to 226/8 at stumps on Day-1 of the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu.
With this Vishal has taken his season tally of wickets to 32 in this season's CK Nayudu Trophy that includes three five-wicket hauls and an 8-wicket haul as his best. He is currently among the top four wicket-taker in the country with the highest wicket-taker having 33 wickets.
Meanwhile, earlier winning the toss and batting first, Bengal rode on a magnificent batting display by Keswani and managed to score a modest total of 226/8. Keswani scored 98 runs off 230 balls, while Maity contributed unbeaten 47 runs off 81 balls. Prayas Ray Barman also contributed 26 runs to the total.
For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the pick of bowlers who took 4 wickets by conceding 63 runs in his 33 overs, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar bagged two wickets by giving away 46 runs in his 13 overs. Taizeem Younis Tak and Waseem Bashir claimed one wicket each.