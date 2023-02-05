With this Vishal has taken his season tally of wickets to 32 in this season's CK Nayudu Trophy that includes three five-wicket hauls and an 8-wicket haul as his best. He is currently among the top four wicket-taker in the country with the highest wicket-taker having 33 wickets.

Meanwhile, earlier winning the toss and batting first, Bengal rode on a magnificent batting display by Keswani and managed to score a modest total of 226/8. Keswani scored 98 runs off 230 balls, while Maity contributed unbeaten 47 runs off 81 balls. Prayas Ray Barman also contributed 26 runs to the total.