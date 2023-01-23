U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy | Vishal’s incredible 14-wicket haul guide J&K to convincing win over Sikkim

On Monday, J&K bowlers finishe]d off the visitors’ second inning relatively quickly after dominating the first day of the game and forcing Sikkim to follow on.

The J&K bowlers’ choice was once more Vishal Kumar, who had previously shown off his exceptional spinning abilities in the first innings by taking eight wickets. In the second innings, he picked up six wickets, bringing his total for the game to an astounding 14/34.