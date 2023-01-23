U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy | Vishal’s incredible 14-wicket haul guide J&K to convincing win over Sikkim
Srinagar, Jan 23: J&K defeated Sikkim by 269 runs in a game of the U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at the GGM Science College Ground in Jammu thanks to the stunning 14-wicket performance of left-arm orthodox spinner Vishal Kumar.
On Monday, J&K bowlers finishe]d off the visitors’ second inning relatively quickly after dominating the first day of the game and forcing Sikkim to follow on.
The J&K bowlers’ choice was once more Vishal Kumar, who had previously shown off his exceptional spinning abilities in the first innings by taking eight wickets. In the second innings, he picked up six wickets, bringing his total for the game to an astounding 14/34.
It was Vishal Kumar who took the final wicket to finish with 6-24 in the second innings as Sikkim were all out for paltry 58 runs in their second innings after following on, chasing 384-6 runs for victory.
For his incredible 14 wickets in the match, Vishal was awarded man of the match.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 0/0 in 2 overs, Sikkim batters once again failed to show any resistance as the whole team collapsed for 58 runs in 29.5 overs, thus losing the match by innings and 269 runs. Akash Luitel (16), Pranesh (13) and Rahul Kumar (10) were the only batters to cross the double-figure mark.
For J&K, apart from Vishal’s 6-wicket haul, Kawal Preet took two wickets, while Waseem Bashir and Ranjot Singh claimed one wicket each.
Earlier on the opening day, Arya Thakur slammed a classic century of 147 runs while as skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored 89 and debutant Abid Hussain 65 for J&K. Kawal Preet Singh (47) was also among the major contributors.
It is the first to win for J&K in the tournament after having played four matches. In the four matches so far, J&K has won one, suffered defeat in two and was able to draw one. They stand in sixth place in the group of eight teams.
Meanwhile, Vishal Kumar with his incredible 14-wicket haul in the match has jumped to fourth place in the table for bowlers with the most wickets in the tournament. Vishal has picked 24 wickets in the four matches played.
Brief Score:
1st Innings
J&K: 384/6d (Arya 147, Kanhaiya 89, Abid 65, Akash 3-wkts)
Sikkim: 57/10 (Roshan 23, Vishal 8-wkts, Mujtaba 1-wkt)
2nd Innings
Sikkim: 58/10 (Akash 6-wkt, Vishal 6-wkts, Kawal 2-wkts)