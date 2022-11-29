U-25 State A Trophy | Centuries from Musaif, Wadhwan help J&K beat Sikkim by 294 runs

Srinagar, Nov 29: In the Under-25 State A Trophy match on Tuesday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, J&K defeated Sikkim by a score of 294 runs thanks to centuries from Musaif Aijaz and Kanhaiya Wadhwan.
J&K earned a spot in the tournament’s knockout round with this victory. Musaif Aijaz of J&K scored his second straight century in the competition.
Batting first, J&K on the back of marathon knocks by Musaif and Wadhwan posted a huge total of 394 runs on board in the allotted 50 overs for the loss of six wickets.
Musaif Aijaz top scored with 163 run knock from 112 balls during which he hit eight sixes and seven fours. Kanhaiya Wadhwan scored 131 run knock from 107 balls. For Sikkim, Adil took three wickets.
In reply Sikkim bundled out for 100 run total in 40 overs, handing J&K a massive 294-run win.
Amir with 28 and Arun with 25 runs were the highest scorers for them. For J&K, Manit and Vanshaj Sharma took four wickets each.
It was the fifth win for the J&K in the tournament out of five matches played.
They stand in second place on the points table with 20 points, behind Mumbai who has got 24 points. On the basis of overall standing in the group, Mumbai and J&K have qualified for the knockout stage of the event.