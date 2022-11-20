U-25 STATE A TROPHY | J&K outplay Manipur, register 9 wicket win

Srinagar: J&K under-25 men's cricket team started its campaign with a nine-wicket win over Manipur at Railway Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday.
Batting first, Manipur bundled out for a paltry total of 92 runs in 37.2 overs. Mohd Mustaque, Th Anand and Sanjit contributed 16, 15 and 13 runs to the total respectively.
For J&K, left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma took three wickets while Basit Bashir and Lone Nasir Muzaffar bagged two wickets each. Teizeem Younus Tak and Kamal Preet Singh also claimed one wicket each.
In reply, J&K chased the target easily in 11.3 overs, losing one wicket in the process, thus won the match by 9 wickets. Opening batter Dikshant Kundal scored 56 runs off 42 balls.