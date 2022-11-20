U-25 STATE A TROPHY | J&K outplay Manipur, register 9 wicket win

Srinagar: J&K under-25 men's cricket team started its campaign with a nine-wicket win over Manipur at Railway Cricket Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday.

Batting first, Manipur bundled out for a paltry total of 92 runs in 37.2 overs. Mohd Mustaque, Th Anand and Sanjit contributed 16, 15 and 13 runs to the total respectively.