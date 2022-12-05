U-25 STATE A TROPHY | J&K’s campaign ends in pre-quarterfinal

Srinagar: As a result of Railways’ thrashing of J&K on Sunday at the Sanosara Cricket Ground in Rajkot, J&K’s Under-25 State A Trophy campaign came to an end.
In the match, Railways outplayed J&K in both batting and bowling departments to register a massive 257-run win. Chasing a huge target of 368 runs, J&K bundled out 110 runs in total. With that J&K got knocked out of the tournament after having the first time ever qualified for the knockout stage.
Earlier batting first, Railways scored 367 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Sahab Yuvraj Singh with 147 run knock was the highest scorer for them while SA Ahuja scored 92. MR Raut scored a blazing unbeaten knock of 40 from 20 balls. For J&K, Vanshaj Sharma took three wickets while Nasir Lone and Dhruv Singh took one each.
In reply, J&K got all out for 110 run total in 24.5 overs. Vivrant Sharma with 39 and Nasir Lone with 34 were the highest scorers for them. Adarsh Singh took three and Vishal Harsh took two wickets for Railways. With this win Railways qualified for the quarterfinal of the tournament while J&K were knocked out.