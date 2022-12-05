U-25 STATE A TROPHY | J&K’s campaign ends in pre-quarterfinal

Srinagar: As a result of Railways’ thrashing of J&K on Sunday at the Sanosara Cricket Ground in Rajkot, J&K’s Under-25 State A Trophy campaign came to an end.

In the match, Railways outplayed J&K in both batting and bowling departments to register a massive 257-run win. Chasing a huge target of 368 runs, J&K bundled out 110 runs in total. With that J&K got knocked out of the tournament after having the first time ever qualified for the knockout stage.