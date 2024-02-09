Benoni (South Africa), Feb 9: Five-time winners India will be hoping to add another crown and swell their trophy cabinet with their sixth title when they take on three-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 here on Sunday.

India and Australia will compete for silverware once again following a scintillating round of semifinal fixtures at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. India confirmed their spot in the final after beating hosts South Africa by two wickets in a tense matchup on Tuesday. Chasing 245 for victory, India battled back from 32 for four to seal a memorable win thanks to a brilliant match-winning partnership between Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan.

Thursday’s second semifinal was also not short of drama as Australia emerged victorious against Pakistan by one wicket in the final over of the contest.