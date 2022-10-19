U19 VINOO MANKAD TROPHY | Maharashtra beat J&K by 138 runs in quarterfinal

Srinagar: J&K was defeated by Maharashtra by 138 runs in the quarterfinals of the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy at SD College, Alappuzah.
J&K finished with a total of 219 runs while chasing a gigantic objective of 357 runs. J&K’s participation in the event came to an end with it. It was only the second time in competition history that the J&K Under-19 team qualified for the knockout stage.
Earlier, batting first, Maharashtra scored 357 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 50 overs.
Arshin Kulkarni scored 119 runs for them, while SS Das scored 73 and Yash Boramani scored 40. J&K’s Mosub Mohammad Bhat grabbed three wickets, while Umar Fayaz took two.
In reply, J&K got all out in 44.1 overs. Arya Thakur with 57 was the highest scorer for them while Rydham scored 53. Udhay Pratap scored 47. For Maharashtra Prateek took a four-wicket haul.
J&K had qualified for the quarterfinal after finishing on top of their group.