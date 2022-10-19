U19 VINOO MANKAD TROPHY | Maharashtra beat J&K by 138 runs in quarterfinal

Srinagar: J&K was defeated by Maharashtra by 138 runs in the quarterfinals of the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy at SD College, Alappuzah.

J&K finished with a total of 219 runs while chasing a gigantic objective of 357 runs. J&K’s participation in the event came to an end with it. It was only the second time in competition history that the J&K Under-19 team qualified for the knockout stage.

Earlier, batting first, Maharashtra scored 357 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 50 overs.