U25 CK Nayudu Trophy | J&K register comprehensive win against Mizoram

Srinagar, Jan 31: A brilliant batting show on the back of a triple hundred by Kanhaiya Wadhwan followed by a spectacular bowling display by Waseem Bashir and Vishal Kumar helped J&K register an inning and 270-run win against hosts Mizoram in the match of the Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy tournament at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad, Mizoram on Tuesday.
Hosts batting failed in both innings and couldn’t reach anywhere near J&K’s first-inning total of 563/8. This is J&K’s second consecutive win in the tournament.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 133/9, Mizoram were able to add only 13 more runs as the team got all out for 146 runs in their first innings. They were forced to follow on. Jehu Anderson (48) and Lalhriatrenga (39) were the main contributors for Mizoram in the first inning.
For J&K, pacer Waseem Bashir took six wickets by conceding just 18 runs in his 13 overs, while Mujtaba Yousuf bagged two wickets and Nasir Lone claimed one.
Following on, Mizoram’s batting once again failed, getting all out for 147 runs in the second inning. They lost the match by innings and 270 runs. Malsawma (32) and F Lalruatfela (26) were the main contributors for them in the second inning.
For J&K, left-arm spinner Vishal Kumar was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets while Waseem Bashir and Nasir Lone bagged two wickets each. Mujtaba Yousuf and Dhruv Sharma claimed one wicket each.
Earlier J&K had declared its first inning on 563/8 in 100 overs.
Skipper Kanhaiya Wadhwan became the first-ever batter from J&K to score Triple Century. Wadhwan scored an unbeaten 306 off 309 balls. His inning included 31 fours and 2 sixes.
Kanhaiya had partnerships of 67 runs with Arya Thakur (46), 106 runs with Shubham Pundir (55), 151 runs with Yawar Hassan (45) and 136 runs with Nasir Lone (60).
For Mizoram, Tluanga and F Lalruatfella bagged 2 wickets each, while Nunfela and Malsawma claimed one wicket each.