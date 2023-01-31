U25 CK Nayudu Trophy | J&K register comprehensive win against Mizoram

Hosts batting failed in both innings and couldn’t reach anywhere near J&K’s first-inning total of 563/8. This is J&K’s second consecutive win in the tournament.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 133/9, Mizoram were able to add only 13 more runs as the team got all out for 146 runs in their first innings. They were forced to follow on. Jehu Anderson (48) and Lalhriatrenga (39) were the main contributors for Mizoram in the first inning.