Udhampur to host 35th UT Level Volleyball Championship

Udhampur, Feb 9: The Volleyball Association Udhampur, in collaboration with the District Administration Udhampur, and Sports Council Udhampur, is set to host the 35th UT Level Volleyball Championship for under-19 category Boys and Girls.

The championship will take place from February 21 to 23in Udhampur district.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur today chaired a meeting in the Mini Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming volleyball championship.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Joginder Singh Jasrotia, senior officers from various departments, and representatives of the Volleyball Association.

During the meeting, the DC instructed the heads of the stakeholder departments, including EO Municipality, Executive Engineers of PHE, PDD, PWD to ensure comprehensive arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, power supply, and construction of temporary toilets well in advance.

The DC commended the efforts of the Association and encouraged their initiative in organizing the championship in the district. All department heads were urged to provide necessary assistance for the successful completion of the championship.