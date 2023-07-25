Umar Nissar wins Bowling Bash Tournament

Srinagar: The Pavilion Sports Arena and 93.5 Red FM joined hands to host the historic Bowling Bash tournament, marking the first-ever bowling competition in the breathtaking region of Kashmir.

A statement said that the event took place at Pavilion Sports Arena's state-of-the-art facility, where participants showcased their bowling prowess in an exhilarating display of talent & sportsmanship.

The star of the tournament, Umar Nissar, emerged victorious in a nail-biting finale, securing a thrilling win against his formidable opponent, Adnan Wani, with just a single point difference. The spectators were on the edge of their seats as the two contenders fiercely battled it out for the top spot, providing an unforgettable match for everyone present.

With an overwhelming response from the local community and avid bowling enthusiasts, the Bowling Bash tournament turned out to be a super hit in the region. As the first-of-its-kind event in Kashmir, it brought together people from all walks of life, fostering camaraderie and a spirit of healthy competition.

“We are ecstatic about the success of the Bowling Bash tournament. It was heartening to witness the enthusiasm and passion of the participants and the overwhelming support from the audience,” said Adnan Shah, Managing director of The Pavilion Sports Arena. “We aimed to bring a unique and thrilling experience to the people of Kashmir, and we are grateful for the incredible response we received.”