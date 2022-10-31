Umran back in Team India for New Zealand series

Srinagar: J&K’s pace sensation Umran Malik has made his way back into the Team India squad for the ODI and T20 series against New Zealand.
Umran Malik was left out of India’s T20 squad for the T20 World Cup and also missed being part of the side in Australia as a net bowler due to visa issues.
The pacer then went on to represent J&K in the Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy tournament.
BCCI on Monday announced its squads for the New Zealand ODI and T20I series.
The T20I squad would be led by Hardik Pandya as captain while as Shikhar Dhawan would be captain of the ODI squad.
Malik who is currently considered the hottest property in the World of Cricket burst into the scene after being included in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2021 as a Covid replacement and has played three T20Is for India. He was a hot favourite to be included in the India squad for T20 World Cup but was left out. Former Australia cricketer Brett Lee has out at BCCI selectors for leaving out Malik who bowls consistently over 150kmp.
India is scheduled to play a series against New Zealand shortly after the T20 World Cup ends. They will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively.
India squad for NZ T20s:
Hardik Pandya (capt), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
India squad for NZ ODIs:
Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vc), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.