Umran back in Team India for New Zealand series

Srinagar: J&K’s pace sensation Umran Malik has made his way back into the Team India squad for the ODI and T20 series against New Zealand.

Umran Malik was left out of India’s T20 squad for the T20 World Cup and also missed being part of the side in Australia as a net bowler due to visa issues.

The pacer then went on to represent J&K in the Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy tournament.

BCCI on Monday announced its squads for the New Zealand ODI and T20I series.

The T20I squad would be led by Hardik Pandya as captain while as Shikhar Dhawan would be captain of the ODI squad.