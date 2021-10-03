Umran Malik becomes 4th J&K player to play in IPL

Srinagar: The Jammu based cricketer Umran Malik has become fourth J&K cricketer to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) as he made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in Dubai.

Umran who was brought in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as late replacement for T Natarajan is fourth ever cricketer from J&K and second from Jammu city to play in cash rich league.

The Sunrisers squad for Sunday's game included Umran Malik who is a right arm pacer. It would also be the first time that two players from J&K would be playing together for the same team in the league. Abdul Samad is already an established player in Sunrisers squad.