Umran Malik bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me, says Arshdeep Singh

"It's an edge for me to play with Umran. He bowls 155 KMPH and makes things easy for me. We are loving our partnership on the field and off the field as well. Hope it continues for a long time. I don't think my journey is easy or challenging.



"We as players focus on playing, enjoying the process, and not thinking much about it being easy or challenging. When we perform our best, it feels good. We take the game match by match and don't really think too much that I want myself here in the next year or so," Arshdeep said in a pre-match conference.

