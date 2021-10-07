Umran Malik impresses cricket community with sheer pace

Umran started to trend on social media handle Twitter as J&K Express and Jammu Express was also praised by his Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson.

“Umran certainly is special. We’ve seen him in the nets for a couple of seasons. It is a special opportunity for him and it’s not surprising to see him come and do well. He has been a really valuable addition to the side,” Kane Williamson was quoted as saying.

Malik who last year debuted for J&K senior team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament and Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day tournament was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as net bowler in the IPL. It was only after pacer T Natrajan was ruled out due to COVID-19 that Umran was included in the team and got chance to play matches.

Speaking after the match in an interview with his teammate and Team India premier pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on IPL Website, Malik said that he only started playing cricket in 2018.

“I only started playing cricket in 2018 when I attended the Under-19 selection trials. Before that I was only playing Cosco ball cricket. Even during trials I came in jogging shoes and was not aware about spikes. It was colleague whom I met during trials only, who gave me spikes and I was able to perform. I got selected for the team and went onto play for J&K. Last year I also went onto play couple of times for J&K and picked wickets,” Umran said.

Umran said that on the way he got tips from various persons for the improvement and mostly Abdul Samad has been the guiding force.