Umran Malik replaces injured Shami in India’s ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Mumbai, Dec 3: Tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik on Saturday was named as a replacement for injured senior pacer Mohammed Shami in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.
An official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh.
He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the series against Bangladesh. It is not yet clear if Shami will be fit in time for the two Tests against Bangladesh, starting from December 14 in Chattogram.
Malik had debuted in ODIs against New Zealand at Auckland on November 25, picking 2/66 and then took 1/31 in a washed-out match at Christchurch on November 30. He now joins Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and uncapped Kuldeep Sen to form the fast-bowling attack for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting from Sunday.
Shami, 33, is a pivotal figure in India’s scheme of things, especially with the ODI World Cup less than 12 months away. Moreover, if he is not fit in time for the Tests against Bangladesh, it will be a huge blow to India’s quest for making the final of the World Test Championship in June 2023.