Umran Malik replaces injured Shami in India’s ODI squad for Bangladesh series

An official statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh.

He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the series against Bangladesh. It is not yet clear if Shami will be fit in time for the two Tests against Bangladesh, starting from December 14 in Chattogram.