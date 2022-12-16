Umran Malik replaces Mujtaba in J&K Ranji Trophy squad

Srinagar, Dec 16: Star pacer Umran Malik has been included in the J&K Ranji Trophy squad after having represented India in recent ODI series against Bangladesh.
J&K suffered crushing innings defeat in its first match of the prestigious tournament against Madhya Pradesh. Umran was not part of the match as he was unavailable due to an International commitment.
With the star pacer not part of Team India in the ongoing Test series, J&K Cricket Association included Malik in the J&K squad at the expense of left-arm talented pacer Mujtaba Yusuf.
The left-arm pacer from Bijbehara was not part of J&K’s playing eleven that suffered a defeat against Madhya Pradesh. In that respect, removing Mujtaba from the squad is surprising.
Mujtaba has taken 12 wickets in three Ranji Trophy matches with the best of 6/49.
Meanwhile, Umran, who returned from the ODI series against Bangladesh, will travel with the team to Ahmedabad for their next match against Gujarat.
J&K’s next match is scheduled against Gujarat from December 20 at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘A’, Motera, Ahmedabad.