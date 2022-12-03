Sports

Umran Malik to replace Mohd Shami in India's ODI squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement.
Malik who is currently considered the hottest property in the World of Cricket burst into the scene after being included in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2021 as a Covid replacement. [File]
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Umran Malik

