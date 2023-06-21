‘Unbelievable achievement’ Cristiano Ronaldo on receiving Guinness World Record for 200 caps in international football

Srinagar, June 21: In a captivating end-to-end European Qualifier match on Tuesday night between Portugal and Iceland, the fixture seemed to end in a goalless draw.

Until the 89th minute when the deadlock was broken by Portugal’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who scored from a close range after Inacio headed a cushion ball to his captain.

Ronaldo had to wait two minutes to celebrate the winner as the referee first ruled out his close-range strike in the 89th minute for offside, but the goal was given after the VAR replay showed he was fractionally onside. It was his 123rd goal for Portugal, extending his record as the all-time leading international goalscorer.

Judged offside for over a couple of times before finally scoring, Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to score on the special night for him.