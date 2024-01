Kulgam, Jan 4: The under-14 Cosco tournament, organised by Rural Development Department Kulgam at the newly constructed Aadpora playfield culminated today with the final match played between Aadpora and Aamnoo teams.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed awards among the teams and best-performing players.

He also interacted with players and encouraged them.