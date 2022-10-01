Sports

UNDER19 WOMEN’S TROPHY | Tamil Nadu beat J&K in opening game

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: J&K’s Under Women’s T20 Trophy campaign got off to a poor start on Saturday at the DVR Ground in Mulapadu when they were defeated by Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu scored a respectable total of 130 runs while batting first. Earlier, J&K bowlers had performed admirably, claiming three Tamil Nadu wickets for a total of 19.

Aafreen Sait, the opener, stood out from the beginning. In 53 balls, she scored a magnificent undefeated 54 runs. With a 24-run cameo, M. Sabrina helped her out on the opposite end as well.

Maroof Anjum was the pick of the bowler for J&K. In her four overs, she only gave away 24 runs while taking three wickets. Aanvi Singh and Khushboo Aftab also secured a wicket each in addition to her.

J&K, who was attempting to score 131, got off to a strong start thanks to opener Bawandeep Kaur. Before being defeated by B Jenitha, the captain of Tamil Nadu, she scored 26 runs off of 29 balls. Rudrakshi Chib, who was her companion, too scored 29 runs off 38 balls.

No other J&K batter, apart from openers, was able to have any significant influence as they were limited to 96/6 in 20 overs, falling short by 34 runs.

On Sunday, J&K will play its second game against Odhisa.

