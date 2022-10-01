UNDER19 WOMEN’S TROPHY | Tamil Nadu beat J&K in opening game

Srinagar: J&K’s Under Women’s T20 Trophy campaign got off to a poor start on Saturday at the DVR Ground in Mulapadu when they were defeated by Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu scored a respectable total of 130 runs while batting first. Earlier, J&K bowlers had performed admirably, claiming three Tamil Nadu wickets for a total of 19.

Aafreen Sait, the opener, stood out from the beginning. In 53 balls, she scored a magnificent undefeated 54 runs. With a 24-run cameo, M. Sabrina helped her out on the opposite end as well.