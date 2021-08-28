Underwater Sports Championship concludes

Srinagar: Swim N Survive Society Kashmir concluded 3 days Swimming Championship today.
As per the statement issued here, during the 3 days, Swim N Survive Society organised around 8 events including 1 Km Fin Swimming, Kids Fun Race, Mono Fin Demo, 1 Km Open water Swimming etc in which around 100 swimmers took part.
Valedictory function with Adventure enthusiast Mahmood A Shah as the Chief guest was also attended by Azad Ahmad Shah (Managing Director Shah Steel House), Swim N Survive Society President Syed Shahid Afzal Zadie, Vice President Dr. Sheikh Tariq were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood A Shah congratulates all the winners and runner up and appreciated the efforts of swimming experts which includes RiyazWani, Zulfikar Ali, YasirMakhdoomi, Zahid Iqbal, Sheikh Rashid Fayaz and MudasirJeelani of Swim and Survive Society Kashmir for providing training free of cost”.
Faaniq Mohammad Jan and Aamina Basharat were declared disciplined swimmers.