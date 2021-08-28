Underwater Sports Championship concludes

Srinagar: Swim N Survive Society Kashmir concluded 3 days Swimming Championship today.

As per the statement issued here, during the 3 days, Swim N Survive Society organised around 8 events including 1 Km Fin Swimming, Kids Fun Race, Mono Fin Demo, 1 Km Open water Swimming etc in which around 100 swimmers took part.

Valedictory function with Adventure enthusiast Mahmood A Shah as the Chief guest was also attended by Azad Ahmad Shah (Managing Director Shah Steel House), Swim N Survive Society President Syed Shahid Afzal Zadie, Vice President Dr. Sheikh Tariq were also present on the occasion.