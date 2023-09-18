Underwater Sports Championship concludes in Baramulla

Srinagar: GD Goenka Baramulla in collaboration with Swim N Survival Society Kashmir organised the Underwater Sports Championship at GD Goenka Swimming Pool Baramulla.
A statement said that in 25M Bi Fins U/14 Boys - Aatiq Zaqa got first place while Mohammad Fayaan secured second place and Fayiz Mehmood Baba returned with third place
In 50M Bi Fins U/14 Boys - Musa Shakeel got first place while as Hashmatullah Shah secured second and Abdullah Ajaz returned with third place.
In U/14 Mixed - Zain Ibni Iqbal got first place while Taqshvir Singh secured second and Zainab Binti Riyaz returned with third place
In Senior Men - Sheikh Rashid Fayaz got first place while Azaan secured second place and Hisham returned with third place.
Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla was the Chief guest on the occasion of the valedictory function. It was also attended by Raja Zubair Ahmad Director GD Goenka, Sartaj Mir Principal GD Goenka, Riyaz Wani noted Swimming Expert and Mahir Tariq National Finswimming Gold Medalist
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar congratulated all the winners and runner-ups and appreciated the efforts of GD Goenka Baramulla and Swim N Survival Society Kashmir for conducting ever Underwater swimming championship in Baramulla.
Secretary Swim N Survival Society - Kashmir hailed the efforts of all swimmers for competing in the event with enthusiasm.