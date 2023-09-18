Underwater Sports Championship concludes in Baramulla

Srinagar: GD Goenka Baramulla in collaboration with Swim N Survival Society Kashmir organised the Underwater Sports Championship at GD Goenka Swimming Pool Baramulla.

A statement said that in 25M Bi Fins U/14 Boys - Aatiq Zaqa got first place while Mohammad Fayaan secured second place and Fayiz Mehmood Baba returned with third place

In 50M Bi Fins U/14 Boys - Musa Shakeel got first place while as Hashmatullah Shah secured second and Abdullah Ajaz returned with third place.

In U/14 Mixed - Zain Ibni Iqbal got first place while Taqshvir Singh secured second and Zainab Binti Riyaz returned with third place

In Senior Men - Sheikh Rashid Fayaz got first place while Azaan secured second place and Hisham returned with third place.