Untitled Ju‘Soon, air conditioned driver cabins to be mandatory in trucks’n 21, 2023 02:05 am

“Before coming to this event today, I have signed the file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments. We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken of,” Union Road Transport and Highways Minister NitinGadkari said at an auto industry event here. “Our drivers operate vehicles in harsh temperatures of 43...47 degrees and we must imagine the condition of drivers. I was keen to introduce the AC cabin after I became a minister. But some people opposed it saying the cost of trucks will go up. Today, I have signed the file that all truck cabins will be AC cabins,” he said addressing the event called ‘DeshChaalak - Recognising those who move India’ organised by Mahindra Logistics.

Gadkari also note d India has a shortage of drivers, resulting in truckers operating 14-16 hours a day.

“In other countries, there is a restriction on the number of hours a trucker can be on duty,” he said.