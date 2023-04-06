USA, UAE qualify for 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

New Delhi: The United States of America (USA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have qualified for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier after finishing in the top two places of the six-team ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia.

USA finished on top of the table with four wins from five matches, ahead of the UAE on head-to-head, who scored a final-day win over Jersey to level with the USA on points. Hosts Namibia and Canada put in some strong performances but fell just short of progressing with three wins each from their five games.

"It's a great feeling to be able to progress to the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, even though we see this as a big accomplishment for USA Cricket, we the players also know that it's going to require lots of improvements for us to compete with the bigger teams.