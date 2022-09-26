USHA supports Kashmir’s traditional sport SazLoung

Srinagar: USHA, India’s leading consumer durables brand, supported a SazLoung event in Kupwara on September 24.
“There is a local version of hopscotch or ‘staapu’ (as many of us know it) that is called SazLoung and extremely popular in Kashmir,” a statement issued by USHA reads.
“In an effort to revive this celebrated sport, which is an integral part of the community’s culture of Kashmir, USHA, supported a Saz-Loung event in Kupwara on September 24. Organised by ELFA International, the tournament witnessed the participation of 40 contestants, divided into four teams of 10 players each. Zonal Educational officer, Rafeeqa Begam graced the event with her presence,” the statement reads.
Giving details about the Sazloung and how it is played, the statement further reads, “While hopscotch is played across the world, its Kashmiri version - SazLoung - is one of the earliest outdoor games that people of all ages and genders enjoyed in the state.
The game involves making a huge rectangular box on the ground with smaller boxes inside, namely, Awwal (first), Doum (second), Soum (gentle), Jaanat (heaven), Samandar(sea) and Jehnum (hell). Another small box is drawn on the upper side of the rectangle, called ‘Queen’.
The players have to throw a small flat piece of wood or stone in the small boxes and cross while hopping on one leg, taking care not to land in the box with the stone. The team or player who crosses the boxes first is declared the winner. The losers of the game are then supposed to carry the winners on their shoulders as a celebration gift”.
Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – of Sports Initiatives and Associations at Usha International said, “India is a treasure trove of indigenous sports that thrive in the local communities and are an integral part of active living and community building, and we at USHA are honoured to be partners and bring back the glory to these ancient sports at the grassroots level”.
Top honours were won by Faisal Ashraf, Imran Ahmad Khan, Afaq Ahmad, Rafeeq, and Tahfeem followed by runner-up teams Sakeen Ali, Safran, Sheezan, Quonser and Tabasum.