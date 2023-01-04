UT level 9th Tennikoit tourney commences in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4: Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull on Wednesday inaugurated the 9th UT level J&K inter-district level competitions of Tennikoit for the senior age group in both male and female categories, here in Greenfield, Gandhinagar. The tournament is being organized by the J&K Tennikoit Association under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council. More than 200 players from 15 districts of J&K are participating in the sports event.