UT level 9th Tennikoit tourney commences in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4: Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull on Wednesday inaugurated the 9th UT level J&K inter-district level competitions of Tennikoit for the senior age group in both male and female categories, here in Greenfield, Gandhinagar. The tournament is being organized by the J&K Tennikoit Association under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council. More than 200 players from 15 districts of J&K are participating in the sports event.
The Secretary Sports Council presided over the inaugural function as the Chief Guest, while Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer, Sports Council was the guest of honour on the occasion.