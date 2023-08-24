Valley Fresh CC beat Elegant Strikers by 4 wickets in JKPL Season 2

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the second season of the Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Valley Fresh emerged victorious by defeating Team Elegant strikers by 4 wickets.

Batting first, Elegant scored 142 all out. For Elegant Hurair Sofi scored valuable 43 runs For Valley fresh Musaib Farooq was the pick of the bowlers and picked 4 wickets. The standout performance of the match came from Musaib, who proved to be the Man of the match.

In reply Valley Fresh chased the target in 18.3 overs with 4 wickets remaining. Adil Ayoub and Amir Tukroo scored 35 and 38 respectively. For Elegant Stikers Zahid Nabi picked 3 wickets.

The excitement continued in the second match of the day at JKPL Season 2 as Ganishah Cricket Club secured a victory over SW Zakura, winning by 6 wickets with 8 overs to spare.