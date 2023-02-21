VC flags off CUS team for AIU tournament

Srinagar, Feb 21: The Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain on Tuesday flagged off the men’s contingent participating in the north zone cricket tournament organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Kurukshetra University.
Among others, the In-charge Registrar, Dr Khurshid A. Mir; Sports Secretary, Dr Khursheed Ahmad Parray and PTIs of constituent college were present on occasion.
The team comprises of 17 players accompanied by a manager, coach and support staff. The players were selected on the basis of the open trials held at SP College ground last week. In the AIU tournament, 87 teams have been divided into four pools and shall play on a knockout basis.