VC IUST felicitates martial art players

Srinagar, Feb 19: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) students have bagged two gold medals in the recently held National ThangTha Martial Art Championship held at the University of Jammu.
Mujtahid Mushtaq and Ahtisham Baba who bagged gold medals and University Rugby player Muhammad Azim who represented the JKUT at the Senior Rugby National Championship held at Bhubaneswar Odisha were felicitated by the Vice-Chancellor IUST Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo during a ceremony held at the campus on Saturday.
While congratulating the players Prof. Romshoo called on all the students to participate in different sporting events and extended full support to the university’s players for excelling in different co-curricular activities.